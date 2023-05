AUSTIN, Texas — Coastal Bend athletes competed in the UIL state track and field meet at the University of Texas in Austin starting Thursday.

4A Results

Boys Long Jump: Jayden McCoy (Second), Tuloso-Midway sophomore, 23 feet 2.25 inches

Boys Shot Put: Eric Edison (Second), Ingleside senior, 56 feet 6.75 inches

Girls Discus: Leslie Pena(Third), Ingleside senior, 131 feet 9 inches

Girls 3200: Zera Martinez (Second), Sinton senior, 10:59.18