Record breaking performances and the best freshman vaulter at the UIL 5A Area meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A Area high school track and field meet ended with Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland boys and girls teams securing most of the medals on Wednesday at Hornet Stadium

One of the top performances was in girls pole vault. Gregory-Portland freshman Tristen Grimes cleared a personal best vault of 13-feet. That attempt ranks her at the top for freshmen at the nation.

"It was so great. I loved everyone being here. It was really fun and I really enjoyed it. I'm really thankful that they were all here for me and my coaches and everything," Grimes said. "I had to go up on poles which was really challenging and scary because I've never been on those poles before , so I'm really glad that I was able to overcome those and now I can jump on those more often."

Veterans Memorial shot put and discus thrower Aiden Mercado broke the school record in shot put at 52'5".

The top four in each event advance to Regionals April 28-29 at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

