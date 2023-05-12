Jennings clears 7 feet 1.75 inches breaking a 40-year-old UIL 5A high jump state record

AUSTIN, Texas — Flour Bluff senior Bradford Jennings made history on Friday in Austin by breaking a 40-year-old UIL 5A state high jump record. He cleared 7 feet 1.75 inches to win gold.

Jennings' goal was to clear his personal best jump of 6 feet 10 inches and even surpass 7 feet.

The previous record for UIL 5A was set in 1983 by Canyon's Ernie Mendez who jumped 7 feet 1.5 inches.

STATE CHAMPION!! 🥇

I’m soo proud of Bradford. He broke the 5A State record with a jump of 7’-1 3/4”. It has been an incredible journey coaching him for 4 years and watching him grow.

CPH @bjennings05 @bluff_sports @ChrisSteinbruck @ClyntElwood pic.twitter.com/4rJ2jFOLpO — Elliott Chapa (@ElliottChapa) May 12, 2023