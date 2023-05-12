Watch Now
Jennings clears 7 feet 1.75 inches breaking a 40-year-old UIL 5A high jump state record

Bradford Jennings state high jump
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 13:44:34-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Flour Bluff senior Bradford Jennings made history on Friday in Austin by breaking a 40-year-old UIL 5A state high jump record. He cleared 7 feet 1.75 inches to win gold.

Jennings' goal was to clear his personal best jump of 6 feet 10 inches and even surpass 7 feet.

The previous record for UIL 5A was set in 1983 by Canyon's Ernie Mendez who jumped 7 feet 1.5 inches.

