Refugio boys and girls sweep the UIL 2A state track and field meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats took over the UIL 2A state track and field meet winning the boys and girls team titles in Austin on Friday. A repeat championship for the boys.

Ernest "The Flash" Campbell, a Refugio junior, won three gold medals. He dominated the 100 meter dash, 200 and helped as the anchor leg in the sprint relay. He is now a three-time state champion in the 100.

Refugio boys track and field head coach Adam Spiegleman was named the NFHS Sectional Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year

2A Results

Girls 4x100 Relay: Riley Haug, Jazmyn Howard, Carlie McClain, Peyton Oliver (First), 48.16 seconds

Boys 4x100 Relay: Karson Herring, Jason Moore, Isaiah Avery, Ernest Campbell (First), 41.95 seconds

Girls 100: Peyton Oliver (First), Refugio senior (HCU signee), 11.99

Boys 100: Ernest Campbell (First), Refugio junior, 10.22

Boys 400: Jason Moore (Second), Refugio junior, 49.21

Boys 200: Ernest Campbell (First), Refugio junior, 20.92

Boys 4x400 Relay: Jaedyn Lewis, Chai Whitmire, Isaiah Avery, Jason Moore (First), 3:21.56

Congrats to Adam Spiegleman (@RefBobcats) on being named the @NFHS_Org Sectional Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/4DqKFo2fuT — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 13, 2023

For the first time ever at #UILState Track & Field, we have a 3-way tie for Girls Team Champions!



Congrats to Refugio, Stamford & Panhandle, Conference 2A Girls Track & Field State Champions!



FULL RESULTS ➡️ https://t.co/gmDwk7xzif pic.twitter.com/D96XH8u3Jd — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 13, 2023