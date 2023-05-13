Watch Now
Refugio boys and girls sweep the UIL 2A state track and field meet

Posted at 11:08 PM, May 12, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats took over the UIL 2A state track and field meet winning the boys and girls team titles in Austin on Friday. A repeat championship for the boys.

Ernest "The Flash" Campbell, a Refugio junior, won three gold medals. He dominated the 100 meter dash, 200 and helped as the anchor leg in the sprint relay. He is now a three-time state champion in the 100.

Refugio boys track and field head coach Adam Spiegleman was named the NFHS Sectional Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year

2A Results
Girls 4x100 Relay: Riley Haug, Jazmyn Howard, Carlie McClain, Peyton Oliver (First), 48.16 seconds
Boys 4x100 Relay: Karson Herring, Jason Moore, Isaiah Avery, Ernest Campbell (First), 41.95 seconds
Girls 100: Peyton Oliver (First), Refugio senior (HCU signee), 11.99
Boys 100: Ernest Campbell (First), Refugio junior, 10.22
Boys 400: Jason Moore (Second), Refugio junior, 49.21
Boys 200: Ernest Campbell (First), Refugio junior, 20.92
Boys 4x400 Relay: Jaedyn Lewis, Chai Whitmire, Isaiah Avery, Jason Moore (First), 3:21.56

