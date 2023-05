Four Coastal Bend softball teams have moved on to the fourth round of playoffs, the Regional Semifinals. Schedules are still being ironed out, so if there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

UIL 5A

Flour Bluff/Veterans Memorial vs. #2 New Braunfels Canyon

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. #6 Needville

#5 Alice vs. #8 Boerne

UIL 3A

#7 Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. #5 Hallettsville