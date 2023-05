JOURDANTON, Texas — The Alice Lady Coyotes ended their season on Thursday in the UIL 4A Regional Semifinals in a one game 7-2 loss to Boerne.

Ava Hernandez was in the pitcher's circle for Alice. She went 6 innings allowing 7 runs on 12 hits an striking out 8 batters.

The Lady Coyotes end their season with a (29-9) record.