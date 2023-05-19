Watch Now
Santa Gertrudis Academy softball advances to the elite eight

Posted at 12:40 AM, May 19, 2023
BEEVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions are moving on to the UIL 3A Regional Finals after defeating Hallttsville in game two of the fourth round of playoffs 14-12.

SGA got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs. Hallettsville tied it right back in the bottom frame.

The big inning for SGA was in the sixth inning when the Lady Lions scored 6 runs, but not before Trinity Silguero hit SGA's lone home run of the game in the fourth inning.

Lexi Ruiz was credited with the victory for SGA. The righty went 5 innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits and striking out 5 batters. D'Andre Fernandez threw 2 innings in relief.

The Lady Lions will play the winner of Lyford and Jourdanton in the Regional Finals.

