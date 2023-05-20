Watch Now
UIL 5A No. 2 Canyon ends Flour Bluff's season 8-1 in the Regional Semifinals

Posted at 11:09 PM, May 19, 2023
BEEVILLE, Texas — The UIL 5A No. 2 New Braunfels Canyon Cougarettes ended the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets' season in the Regional Semifinals in an 8-1 victory on Friday in Beeville.

Flour Bluff opened up scoring in the first inning when Samiya Johnson was hit by a pitch to drive in a run.

Canyon answered in the bottom frame when Haley Carmona hit an RBI single, but the Cougarettes pulled away for good in the third inning when 6-foot-3 junior catcher Madaline 'DeeDee' Baldwin hit a 3-run homer for the 4-1 lead. Canyon added 3 runs in the sixth inning.

Carmona led Canyon on the mound. The righty surrendered 1 run on 6 hits over 6 innings while striking out 9 batters.

Flour Bluff senior and UT-Arlington signee Jade Moreno started on the bump for the Lady Hornets. She surrendered 8 runs on 6 hits over 6 innings while also striking out 9 batters.

The Lady Hornets end their season with an overall record (29-10), and just one round short from how far they advanced last season.

