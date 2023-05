UIL Area baseball schedule

15 Coastal Bend baseball teams advanced to the second round of playoffs, UIL Area. Game times, dates and locations are still being ironed out, and will be posted here once confirmed. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

5A

Ray vs. McAllen Rowe

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

Carroll vs. Sharyland

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

Veterans Memorial vs. Vela

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

4A

Sinton vs. Calallen

Game 1: Thursday May, 11 at 7 p.m. in Sinton

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. in Calallen

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m., location TBD

Robstown vs. Rockport-Fulton

Game 1: Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in Rockport

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. in Robstown

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, TBD

Bishop vs. Floresville

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

3A

London vs. Monte Alto

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

Taft vs. Rio Hondo

Game 1: Friday at 7:30 p.m. in San Diego

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

Lyford vs. Banquete

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. in Banquete

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. in Lyfrod

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday in Hebbronville at 3 p.m.

IDEA Quest vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

2A

Freer vs. Flatonia

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

Weimar vs. Skidmore-Tynan

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (If necessary):

Shiner vs. Refugio

One Game Only: Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Victoria Riverside