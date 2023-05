Carroll falls to Sharyland 4-2 in game one of the UIL 5A Area playoffs

Posted at 12:37 AM, May 12, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers fell short on Thursday in their game one UIL 5A Area series matchup against the Sharyland Rattlers at the Cabaniss complex.

