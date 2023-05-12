Mitchell's tenth inning walk-off gives Sinton the game one 2-1 win

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates and Calallen Wildcats UIL 4A Area game one matchup was everything to be expected. Even a tenth inning walk-off thriller from MLB draft prospect and LSU signee Blake Mitchell to give the Pirates a 2-1 win in Sinton.

Calallen scored first in the top of the third. Tress Vasquez singled on a 1-0 count. Sinton answered in the bottom frame with Kash Wood's hit a sac fly to bring home Mitchell for the 1-1 game-tying run.

Mitchell earned the win for Sinton on the mound. The reliever surrendered no runs and no hits through three innings while striking out 7 batters. He was the catcher for Pirates' starter Braeden Brown. The ace lasted 7 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 8 batters.

Dawson Byars started on the bump for Calallen. He went 7 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 8 batters.