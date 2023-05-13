Sinton and Robstown sweep UIL 4A Area baseball series

The Sinton Pirates and Robstown Cotton Pickers won their UIL 4A Area playoff series. Sinton defeated Calallen in game two 8-2 and Robstown held off Rockport-Fulton 2-1.

Sinton opened up scoring in the second inning when Blake Mitchell doubled, scoring 2 runs. Sinton scored 4 runs in the second and fifth innings. Jaquae Stewart his a 2-run homer in the fifth. The Pirates added two more runs from a groundout from Aidan Moody and double by Kaden McCoy.

Stewart pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 5 batter. Moody threw 1 inning in relief.

Sinton will play the winner of Pleasanton and Zapata.

Robstown's Cristian Marroquin hit an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game.

Jonathan Ovalle led things off on the mound for Robstown. He went 6 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits and striking out 2 batters.

Kyle Novak toed the Rockport-Fulton and surrendered 1 run on 6 hits over 7 innings, striking out 8 batters and walking 1.

Robstown will play the winner of Bishop and Floresville.