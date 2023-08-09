Refugio's deep roster ready to finish the job for fall 2023 season

REFUGIO, Texas — The Coastal Bend football team that advanced the farthest in 2022 is not only projected to make it back to state in Arlington, but to win it all in UIL 2A-DI. The Refugio Bobcats' deep returning roster is putting in a little extra work to make their dream a reality.

"We've used what happened last year to motivate us since the day we returned," Jason Herring Refugio football head coach for 17 seasons, said. "Off-season, summer workouts, two-a-days. I mean that's what it's about. It's about getting back and winning it."

Refugio was a young team last season, but now they return nine starters on offense and eight on defense. The Bobcats leading tacklers, safety Isaiah Avery and linebacker Kaleb Brown highlight an explosive shutdown defense.

"So excited about our defense. I think our defense could be dominate, maybe one of the best we've ever had," Herring said. "I need to see it. It looks to me like we're lightning quick. We're big. We're strong. We're fast."

The Bobcats are not having to fill in too many positions, but there is one corps group that needed somebody to step up.

"I (would) say the D-line," Refugio senior wide receiver and defensive back Ernest Campbell said. "They put Jordan King on the D-line now, so he's going to be a huge help to the replacement of Braylon (Gonzales)."

Campbell is nicknamed "The Flash" for a reason - he is one of the fastest receivers in Texas.

His quarterback, Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown has a year under his belt with physical running backs and a new, but strong, offensive line. Campbell alongside his receiver corps are a defensive coordinators' worst nightmare.

"It's going to be a hell of a game plan to try to game plan against him," Kaleb Brown, Refugio senior linebacker and running back, said. "Then you have Chai (Whitmire), Jae (Jaedyn Lewis) and Isaiah (Avery). Then you have Jordan King at running back, so it's just going to be hard."

Refugio program did bring in a new sticker for their helmets this year. It reads F.T.J. which stands for Finish the Job. That's what they remember from that state championship against Hawley.

"I'll be honest with you. We've used it to fuel everything we do," Herring said. "It was a good year, but it wasn't a great year. A great year is to get there and finish it right."

The goal for Refugio is to keep their head high when battles get tough. The Bobcats fought the entire way last season in the UIL 2A-DI state semifinal against Timpsonwho was led by quarterback Terry Bussey, the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year.

Last season the Bobcats only lost two games: the state championship and their game against Hitchcock.

"It's just been eating at us, so it's time to get it back," Brown said. "It means a lot as a senior. It's very emotional. I'm an emotional kid, so I feel like it's time to go get it all so I can cry at the big stage."

Refugio kicks off their season Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m with a week one rematch against UIL 3A Hitchcock.