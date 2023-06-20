Refugio's Campbell finishes sixth in 100 meters at Nike Outdoor Nationals

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio's class of 2024 wide receiver Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell showcased his speed on the University of Oregon track at Nike Outdoor Nationals last Friday. The UIL 2A 3-time 100 meter dash state champion finished sixth in the champion U18 division running 10.6 seconds.

"It's a crazy track," Campbell said. "Everybody says it's nice, so when I saw it in-person and when I got to practice and do warm-up it was crazy. Like my mom said, 'you're going to have somebody to push you.' When I went there and when I saw head-to-head I was like yeah, I'm going to get better and I'm going to learn from my mistakes."

Now the 4-star wide receiver ranked on Rivals is training for his final season at Refugio High School. The Bobcats ended their 2022 campaign as the UIL 2A-DI state runner-up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

I like to say HOWDY and thank you to Texas A&M coaching staff for a amazing OV weekend!!!!! @CoachBenMiles @bryan_lacivita @979DesignsTAMU @CraigDameyune pic.twitter.com/J1qmMoptng — Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) June 6, 2023