No. 4 Refugio edges No. 1 Timpson 24-21 to make first state title game since 2019

CYPRESS, Texas — A 20-yard field goal helped clinch a wild Class 2A-Division I semifinal game for the No. 4 Refugio Bobcats, after they upset the No. 1 Timpson Bears, 24-21.

“You got to believe in your kids," Refugio head football coach Jason Herring said after the win. "They work and I mean I was nervous don’t get me wrong. I was praying, I was crossing my fingers because that’s as hard as it gets, but little Placencia came through. Unbelievable — it takes everybody to win a football game, I’m telling you.”

Alex Placencia split the uprights with only 12 seconds remaining in the contest to send Refugio to their first state championship game since they won their last title in 2019.

“After we lost last year 55-14, we were going to play for last year’s seniors and do it for them," Ernest Campbell said. "I love them. I love them with my heart, so we’re just going to keep practicing for next week.”

It was a silent first quarter for both squads as neither team could put any points on the board.

The Bears were able to strike twice, capped off by a 51-yard touchdown catch and run by Timpson's Amare Burton.

On the ensuing drive, the Bobcats were able to answer thanks to an Campbell 13-yard score that helped bring Refugio within one score.

The Bobcats forced a turnover on downs on the following drive, and were able to get the football back with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.

Again, Campbell, this time from 58-yards was able to take a wide receiver screen to paydirt to tack on six more. The PAT was good which tied the game for the Bobcats headed into the break.

On the first play of the third quarter, Timpson was able to take back the lead after a 75-yard run from Terry Bussey.

The score would make the contest 21-14, which held steady until the fourth quarter.

After some back-and-forth between both squads, the Bobcats were able to march down field to get within their redzone.

Jordan King took a direct snap on a wildcat play from three yards out to punch in the score to tie things up for the Bobcats, with only 7:43 remaining in the fourth.

The Bobcat defense responded on the next drive, forcing a turnover on downs after Terry Bussey slipped behind the line on 4th-and-3 to give the football back to the Bobcats with just under three minutes to go in the fourth.

A deep throw from Kelan Brown hit Campbell after he reached over a defender to place the Bobcats within the 10-yard-line.

One play later, King put Refugio within inside the five, which set up the game winning field goal.

The Bears only had one opportunity with nine seconds remaining, but were unable to answer, which gave the Bobcats the win.

"It means the world," King said of the win. "I’ve worked my butt off all summer to do this and it finally came true. We just played with our heart and played like a family and it happened.”

The Bobcats (14-1) will play undefeated No. 2 Hawley (15-0) in the 2A-DI state championship game taking place on Dec. 15 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

