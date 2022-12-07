Refugio's motto, To Be Determined, provides focus going into UIL 2A-DI state semifinal

REFUGIO, TX — Two Coastal Bend teams are left in the high school football playoff hunt, Refugio and Veterans Memorial, just one win away from playing in Jerry's World in Arlington for a UIL state championship. The Refugio Bobcats (13-1) took down the two-time UIL 2A-DI defending state champion, Shiner Comanches, to get to this point. Now they are preparing for the Timpson Bears (14-0).

With over four minutes left in Refugio's state quarterfinal game against Shiner, the Bobcats scored on a go-ahead touchdown to win the game 27-21. It was fourth down, ball on Refugio's own 13 yard line. Kelan Brown connected with Isaiah Avery for the 87-yard game-winning touchdown.

Kelan Brown, Refugio sophomore quarterback

"He told me before the game, before we started the game, just be Kelan, so when I saw him break open I trust him," Kelan Brown, Refugio sophomore quarterback, said. "I just threw the ball, he caught it and we made a big play."

Now the Bobcats are back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2019.

"Through the weeks Kelan has improved a lot," Isaiah Avery, Refugio junior tight end and safety, said. "I'm just really confident in him."

In 14 games played so far in the 2022 season Brown has passed for 2,313 yards and 28 touchdowns, but he earned his nickname "The GunSlinger" well before varsity from his dad.

"The first time I picked up a football or baseball he saw me throw the ball," Brown said. "The first thing that came to his head was "GunSlinger", so that just stuck with me my whole life."

"I was named Stretch I think it was back in the peewee days," Avery said. "I was just bigger than everybody."

Refugio has many important signs placed in their indoor turf facility, but the sign that means the most to head coach Jason Herring is December football.

"He always says that we remind him a lot of the 2019 team, so you know sometimes I look around and I'm just grateful. I'm grateful to play for the Refugio Bobcats."

Refugio has won four outright state titles (2019, 2016, 2011 and 1982), but this team is looking to write their own story.

"We changed the motto a little bit," Avery said. "We're TBD, so like we're to be determined. We have to create our own legacy and not live off of what other people did."

Refugio (13-1) and the Timpson Bears (14-0) faceoff in the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress. The Bobcats will look to slow down Bears' four-star junior athlete Terry Bussey.