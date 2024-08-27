Game Night South Texas: Veterans Memorial and Miller kickoff 2024 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2024 high school football season for Game Night South Texas starts with a featured rivalry that used to be a district matchup, the Miller Buccaneers and Veterans Memorial Eagles. The game airs live on KRIS 6 on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

“Just growing up together," Zachary Smith, Veterans Memorial senior linebacker, said. "Playing against each other and with each other. It’s just fun playing against them.”

Since 2016, the Eagles and Buccaneers have faced off 10 times. Veterans Memorial holds an 8-2 lead in the series, but last year, Miller won 59-40 to end their 4-game losing streak.

“They’re a really good team and they can help show us our flaws. Where we mess up at," Smith said. "Then we can get in the film room, work on that and then we’ll be good for the district.”

The Eagles needed to reload their roster over the offseason after graduating two of their top skill positions, but Miller knows to never underestimate their rival.

“They’re well coached," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. "Ben Bitner is one of the best in the business, so a ton of respect for him and the program and the body of work that they’ve done. The consistency they’ve been able to do over the years. We got to play well.”

Miller returns an experienced roster on offense and defense that went four playoff rounds deep last fall.

“They bring a ton back," Ben Bitner, Veterans Memorial football head coach, said. "Coach Evans does a great job with their kids. Their staff does a great job preparing and putting game plans together, so we’re going to know right away.”

The Buccaneers have one of the toughest non-district schedules in the Coastal Bend, which includes facing a 2-time 6A State Champion.

“Going into week 3 playing DeSoto it’s a great matchup going against Vets," Eathan Vela, Miller senior wide receiver, said. "You know they kind of matchup the same way. Speed, strength and you know just gets us ready.”

Fans can watch our Game Night South Texas matchup between the Miller Buccaneers and Veterans Memorial Eagles on Thursday at 7 p.m. on KRIS 6. Kickoff is at Buccaneer Stadium.

