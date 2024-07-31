Game Night South Texas starts with CCISD duel; features 10 games in 2024 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game Night South Texas returns to the Coastal Bend to highlight 10 games this 2024 high school football season. Thursday games will primarily air on our KRIS sister station KDF. All games will kickoff at 7 p.m.

However, the first game on tap will be a Corpus Christi ISD showdown, as Veterans Memorial battles Miller on Aug. 29 on KRIS-TV. Last year, these two teams played together in the same district. Miller won 59-40. Now they start the season with a non-division opener as the Eagles are in UIL 5A-DI and the Buccaneers have dropped to UIL 5A-DII.

Week nine of the high school football season features a new district battle, but old rivalry. The UIL 5A-DII District 14 Battle of the Bridge between Gregory-Portland and Carroll will air on KRIS-TV at Buccaneer Stadium. Last season, the Wildcats topped the Tigers 36-6.

For the remainder of the season, the games will take place as follows with district play on the GNST schedule starting Oct. 10 with Taft at Banquete: