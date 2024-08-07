Miller ready for tough non-district schedule; last season's lesson learned

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller has an experienced, veteran roster returning this season. One thing they remember from last season has inspired their new slogan 9:44. That’s the amount of time it took Brownsville Veterans Memorial to overcome a 3 touchdeown deficit to knock out the Bucs in the UIL 5A-DI playoff game.

“We took that personal as a staff, as a team," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. 'That was the difference between us earning the right to play for a state champion.”

This year the Buccaneers will battle in UIL 5A-DII. Miller is ranked 18 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football preseason poll and projected to win district 14. The journey starts with a tough non-district schedule.

“It’s great. We’re playing DeSoto, Seguin and Cuero," Devin Cage, Miller senior lineman, said. "It’s really big guys, and really big dudes. I’m a lineman you know and I really like to get gritty, so I’m really excited to compete with those type of teams.”

Ke-Kenya Price

Iron sharpens iron with eight returning starters on both offense and defense.

“It makes us a lot better because we go up against Trevor Long (quarterback), Corey Holmes (receiver), Roderick (receiver) and Broderick Taylor (running back)," Lamarcus Cummum, Miller senior linebacker, said. "Those are key important guys and just great overall. It’s just good work on both sides.”

6-2 linebacker Lamarcus Cullum is a favorite to win district defensive MVP. He finished last season with 146 tackles and 9.5 sacks. 6-1 center Devin Cage is the leader of the trenches. He did not give up a sack at all last season.

“I mean you’re talking about two guys that have been starting since their freshman year, so they’ve played a lot of snaps," Evans said. "I mean you’re talking about two second round playoff appearances and one regional final, so they’ve played a lot of football for us.”

They’re not the only Buccaneers that have built a bond since day one.

“10 of us played as freshman and we just kept developing and developing," Cage said. "Now we’re at our last year and I’m really excited to see what we produce and put out there you know.”

The Buccaneers kickoff their season against former district rival, the Veterans Memorial Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. right here at Buccaneer Stadium. You can catch the game live on KRIS 6 for Game Night South Texas.

Trevor Long is one of six senior quarterbacks in the Coastal Bend that were selected to compete in our first ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase. The combine will air on KRIS 6 on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.