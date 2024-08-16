Veterans Memorial strong in trenches, reloading skill positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are bringing back size and power. They have a lot of returners in the trenches.

"I feel like we have a lot more depth than this past season," Zachary Smith, Veterans Memorial senior linebacker, said. "We have a lot more d-linemen that can play the position. We have a lot more linebackers, so we can rotate in and out."

There's no doubt that Veterans Memorial invested in the trenches on defense and offense this year.

"All of our lineman are coming back from last year which is good in my opinion. We got chemistry," John Barton, Veterans Memorial senior center, said. "I think we're going to be pretty good this year. Pretty strong. We've been working in the offseason. We definitely worked in the weight room a lot, so we're definitely bigger."

The Eagles remain in UIL 5A-DI, projected to battle Flour Bluff for the District 15 title. Veterans Memorial is reloading their skill positions, and head coach Ben Bitner says it's another battle at quarterback. We'll have to wait to see who wins the job for game one.

"You know we're trying to get three or four guys at every spot competing for jobs. I think that's how you make a good football team. You know, when you have guys that are competing every day in practice to see the field Friday night it's going to make everybody better on all levels."

Veterans Memorial kicks off their season in our live TV matchup on Game Night South Texas against Miller on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

UIL District 15 5A-DI

Flour Bluff

Veterans Memorial

PSJA North

Harlingen South

Weslaco East

PSJA Memorial

Donna

Donna North

Brownsville Rivera