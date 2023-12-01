SPOHN RESIDENTS: Vote to determine the future of residency program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Hospital District Board of Managers will consider a deal Friday that would keep the Christus Spohn Emergency Medicine Residency Program intact — at least for the next six years.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Spohn announced in October that it would be phasing out that program by 2026.

That program is a three-year learning opportunity in the hospital's emergency department for residents at the Texas A&M School of Medicine. The program allows residents to practice in any emergency care environment.

Following that announcement, doctors and community members began protesting that decision and said the termination of the program would be detrimental to healthcare in the Coastal Bend. They also said program impacts would be felt almost immediately.

The deal, which the board of managers will consider today, is the second to come before the Hospital District's governing body after the first was rejected.

The new agreement, which requires a vote of the board of managers, has been termed "monumental" by public officials.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, this agreement includes payments by the Hospital District to Christus Spohn at up to $21 million over the next six years to maintain this program.

It also includes a requirement that Spohn maintain not only the program but also the support staff and materials needed for the program.

