Hospital District does not approve agreement with Christus Spohn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, the Nueces County Hospital District Board of Managers met to discuss the fate of Christus Spohn's Emergency Medicine Residency Program. However, they did not approve terms with Christus Spohn to fund the program.

Last week, we reported Christus Spohn and the Hospital District had reached a tentative agreement.That five-year deal involved terms that said the Hospital District would pay just over $1 million the first year, $2.8 million the second, and $4.25 million after that to keep the program alive.

But physicians and public officials spoke out and said those terms were concerning.

"Spohn doesn't necessarily want us. If this was a business decision then that needs to be known and transitioned to a facility that does want us. If they do want us, then five years is not going to work," Emergency Medical Specialist at Spohn Shoreline Dr. John Herrick said.

Hospital District CEO Jonny Hipp said that after hearing those concerns from the public, the Board of Managers decided more work needed to be done. They plan on having additional discussions with Spohn on how to proceed, but no date for their next meeting with Spohn is set up yet. Hipp also added that they will take more time to consider alternatives to address concerns.

