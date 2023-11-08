Tentative Agreement has been reached to save Christus Spohn's Emergency Medicine Residency Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Hospital District has reached a tentative agreement with Christus Spohn Hospital that would cancel the planned closure of Spohn's Emergency Medicine Residency Program.

That agreement requiring a financial contribution from the hospital district to keep the program intact.

Spohn has said the program will be phased out by June of 2026, however, residents, physicians, and their families said the effects will be seen long before then. They said that impacts to the program will be seen when the next class graduates next summer and other impacts will be seen within weeks.

This proposed agreement, which the hospital district's Board of Managers must approve, means that the district would pay Spohn just over $1 million the first year, $2.8 million the second and then $4.25 million annually beginning in the third year to keep the program.

The district's Board of Managers will vote on this agreement at a special meeting next Wednesday.

