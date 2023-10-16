Christus Spohn announces end of its Emergency Medicine Residency

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn announced the end of their Emergency Medicine Residency Program that started in 2007. The program is a three-year learning opportunity in the hopsital's emergency department for residents at the Texas A&M School of Medicine. The program allows residents to practice in any emergency care environment.

In a statement given by Christus Spohn, they said the decision to end the program was "made with incredible consideration to [their] ministry's available resources and it was ultimately determined that [their] ability to sustain the program for the long-term future was limited."

Christus Spohn said the closure will not impact the quality of care patients receive. They will finish the program in June 2026 with the residents currently enrolled.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.