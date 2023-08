CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department has told KRIS 6 News that they received a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning of a possible drowning at beach marker 79.

When first responders arrived they pulled a woman out of the water and gave life-saving measures.

The woman was transported to an area hospital.

No word yet on her condition.

