City of Corpus Christi releases mosquito spraying schedule post TS Harold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent rainfall from Tropical Storm Harold means that mosquitoes are likely to follow, so the city of Corpus Christi will initiate a mosquito spraying schedule starting on Monday.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will be spraying in the following areas:



Monday, Aug. 28, Routes – 1, 2, 3, Calallen

Tuesday, Aug. 29, Routes - 4, 5, Northwest

Wednesday, Aug. 30, Routes - 30, 31, 32, The Island

Thursday, Aug. 31, Routes – 27, 28, 29, Flour Bluff

Friday, Sept. 1, Routes – 19, 24, Corpus Christi Bayside

The spraying route schedule is subjected to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds.

Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe by taking care of their property by remembering the 5 D’s of Defense:



Use insect repellent that contains DEET .

. Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

in long sleeves and pants when outdoors. Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

are the times when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites. Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Consult your doctor if you feel sick after being bitten.

Don't forget to limit your pets out door time, as they are susceptible to heartworms caused from mosquitoes and be sure to only use vet approved bug repellent.

