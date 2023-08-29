FBI, DEA officials seen conducting search warrant at Limestone Street home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agents with the DEA, FBI and Homeland Security are conducting a search warrant at a home located on the 1300 block of Limestone Street, according to officials with the DEA's office.

KRIS 6 News reported that DEA agents were seen removing bricks of an unknown substance from the house and placing it on the table in the front yard.

The Corpus Christi Police Department are providing traffic control. A man and a woman have been taken into custody but it was later reported that the woman was let go.

The U.S. attorney's Office will be issuing a press release shortly with more information

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.