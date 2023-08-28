Alice woman accused of gambling away Agua Dulce HS Booster Club funds

AGUA DULCE, TX — An Alice woman has been arrested after law enforcement officials said she misused funds from the Agua Dulce Athletic Booster Club.

44-year-old Kara Launn Strait was booked into the Jim Wells County jail Monday morning after the arrest. Strait was the former president of the booster club.

Agua Dulce City Marshal Jose Martinez told KRIS 6 News that Strait had misused over $3,000 using credit cards from the booster club.

This money had been set aside as scholarship money for four students. However, the students were unable to receive the scholarships because of Strait and parents are upset.

Martinez said that Strait used “a lot of that money in the illegal maquinitas” (game rooms) in the small town before they were shut down.

Strait was charged with credit card/debit card abuse which is a state jail felony. She was released after an hour and a half in custody on a $2,500 bond.