Keeping students in the classroom one phone call at a time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, volunteers gathered at CCISD's administration building for Operation K.E.Y.S phone bank, to encourage kids to continue their studies.

Operation K.E.Y.S., which stands for Keep Every Youth in School, is a recover effort to reconnect out of school kids with educational opportunities.

This is the 15th year CCISD has hosted this initiative. Those participating in the phone bank told KRIS 6 News that every child deserves a second chance.

" The main importance is making sure that they're in the classroom and getting all the instruction needed to help them move forward," program coordinator Jennifer Noyola said. "The school year is going fast, so it's just getting them in there and getting their education."

CCISD will continue Operation K.E.Y.S. with a walk on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Moody High School.