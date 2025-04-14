Sgt. JP Easley resigns from Taft PD following Police Chief's termination

TAFT, Tx — Less than an hour after former Taft Police Chief John Landreth was terminated by the Taft City Council, Sgt. JP Easley submitted his formal resignation letter. Only four patrol officers remain.

On Friday, the Taft City Council voted 3-1 to terminate Landreth’s employment, effective immediately.

Speaking with 6 Investigates, Sgt. Easley, who attended Friday’s meeting, called Landreth’s termination “disheartening.” He explained that while his time with Taft PD is over, he still plans to serve the community. Easley currently serves as the constable for San Patricio County, Precinct 8.

6 Investigates reached out to City Manager Ryan Smith to ask who is currently leading the department in the absence of its two key officers. Smith has not yet responded to our request.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, the Taft City Council initiated an investigation into Landreth following an executive session on March 18, where city officials said they felt threatened by a statement Landreth allegedly made.

In documents obtained by 6 Investigates, Landreth reportedly made a threat to city employees he had filed a grievance against, including City Manager Ryan Smith, City Secretary Jessica Gonzales, and City Attorney Thomas Gwodsz.

Five sworn affidavits from city officials contain nearly identical descriptions of Landreth’s alleged statement: “I’ll resolve this right now. I’ve got a rope in my truck. Let’s find a tree.”

Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 1 representative Elida Castillo was the only council member to vote against the termination. Castillo also denied that Landreth’s statement constituted a threat.

Castillo said Landreth made the comment at his own expense, as well as saying Landreth made no mention of "finding a tree." Council Member Chris Keeney responded, “According to you.”

Following Friday’s meeting, Castillo took to social media to elaborate on her position regarding Landreth.

“There’s a lot more I could’ve included,” Castillo said during a Facebook Live broadcast. Referring to her written affidavit, she said, “There’s nothing for me to change on there. There’s nothing for me to say is a mistruth. That is what happened.”

Castillo also addressed a meeting between the City of Taft and DRL Refineries. As previously reported, during a Feb. 4 City Council meeting, DRL representatives met with city officials in executive session, presenting a proposal that went far beyond a typical business development agreement.

Part of DRL’s request, according to Castillo, was for then-Police Chief John Landreth to publicly support Smith in open session.

“There’s a carrot of $3 million being dangled in front of the council, and I have concerns with that,” Castillo said in the Facebook Live video. “When we are the governing body of this community, our priorities should be based on what is important to our community, and this isn’t the kind of growth we need.

“I’m not a rabbit. I’m not going to take a bite of that, because there are always strings attached to these kinds of opportunities.”

Landreth also taking to social media writing, "I appreciate all the citizens that supported their City of Taft Police Department. Please continue to support your local law enforcement, and your efforts did not go unnoticed. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your community. God bless."

On Tuesday, the council is set to discuss granting Smith the authority to hire an interim police chief.

“The City of Taft is initiating the recruitment of a qualified, law-centric candidate to lead our Police Department, someone who embodies integrity, professionalism, and a strong commitment to public service,” Smith wrote in a statement to 6 Investigates.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

