City of Taft fires Police Chief John Landreth

TAFT, Texas — The city of Taft is officially without a police chief.

After four consecutive attempts, the city of Taft has fired police chief John Landreth during a city council meeting on Friday, April 11.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Taft City Council initiated an investigation into Police Chief John Landreth following a March 18, 2025 executive session, where city officials claimed they felt threatened by a statement Landreth made.

In documents obtained by 6 Investigates, Landreth allegedly made a threat to city employees he had filed a grievance with, which included city manager Ryan Smith, city secretary Jessica Gonzales and city attorney Thomas Gwodsz.

Gwodsz conducted the investigation and provided witness statements from council members with each providing statements with identical word for word accounts of the alleged incident.

But one council member, Elida Castillo, said that what occurred behind closed doors is not the case.

Despite neighbors and Castillo voicing opposition, Landreth was voted out by a vote of 3 to 1 with Mayor Leonard Vasquez abstaining.

it is unknown whether or not Landreth's replacement has been discussed,

but 6 Investigates will continue to update as we learn more.