BREAKING: City of Taft fails to fire Police Chief John Landreth for a third time

TAFT, Tx — In its third attempt in less than a year, the City of Taft has failed to fire Police Chief John Landreth amid outcry from community members.

During Taft's City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 18, residents gathered at City Hall in support of Landreth.

"Again?" Missy Lopez voiced to the council in frustration when the item was announced.

When Landreth reached the podium he began, "A few months ago I offered a 2-year contract." Landreth noted that the contract would not include any pay raise or benefits other than "never being on the agenda again," which according to Landreth, Mayor Leonard Vasquez promised would be the case.

"I’ve never been arrested or convicted of a crime, 30 years in law enforcement until I got here," he said.

Landreth was placed on leave without pay in May after he reported possible criminal violations by the city secretary.He first reported the violations to city officials, including then-City Manager Kandi Hubert, but after nothing was done, he reached out to 6 Investigates.

Keeney made a motion to fire Landreth during a special council meeting in June, with it failing to pass.

Later, Landreth's job was once again on the chopping block amid an ongoing investigation into city spending. In October, a KRIS 6 News investigation revealed that Finance Director LeeAnn Goben had allegedly misappropriated at least $30,000 in public funds. Both officials have been arrested and face multiple felony charges.

That same month, a motion to fire Landreth, again made by Keeney, failed to pass.

Prior to Tuesday's meeting, 6 Investigates was provided with an email sent by City Manager Ryan Smith to Landreth. According to Landreth, he was not informed of his placement in executive session until theagenda for Tuesday's meeting was posted.

According to Smith, Landreth was placed on the agenda at the request of an undisclosed council member "due to concerns regarding a lack of confidence in your (Landreth’s) ability to effectively lead the Police Department." The email also stated that "ongoing challenges in maintaining a professional and cooperative working relationship with city staff as a whole" were a factor in Tuesday's agenda item.

At Tuesday's meeting Keeney announced that it was his complaint that put Landreth on the agenda.

"One member of the governing body should not be able to have grievance and not elaborate," Taft resident Ben Rios told the council pripr to their vote. "Not explaining yourself that’s something spineless cowards do."

Despite outcry from the public, Keeney made a motion to terminate Landreth. Council member Alonso Molina seconded the motion. Both council members voted in favor of the termination. However, Isaiah Garza and Mayor Pro-Tem Elida Castillo voted against, causing the motion to fail with the absence of Mayor Vasquez.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as more information is made available

