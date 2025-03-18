Social Security numbers leaked by City of Taft

Neighbors in Taft were alarmed to discover that sensitive information regarding several residents was posted unredacted on the city’s website.

6 Investigates was contacted by multiple neighbors informing them that the city council agenda for Tuesday, March 17, contained reports that included Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers for several people.

All of it is out in the open for anyone to see.

KRIS 6 News had to contact several council members in order to get the agenda packet removed and will continue to update you as more information becomes available, as well as the latest coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting as well.

