Taft Police Chief John Landreth under investigation for alleged threat

TAFT, Tx — The Taft City Council has initiated an investigation into Police Chief John Landreth following a March 18, 2025 executive session, where some city officials claim they felt threatened by a statement Landreth made.

That executive session was originally convened to address a grievance filed by Landreth against three city officials: City Manager Ryan Smith, City Secretary Jessica Gonzalez, and City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz.

Notably, these are some of the same individuals Landreth was allegedly threatening, and Gwosdz has been assigned to conduct the administrative investigation, even though he claimed the message was threatening and acknowledged that his involvement in the investigation was a potential conflict of interest.

Five sworn affidavits from city officials—Ryan Smith, Jessica Gonzalez, Isaiah Garza, Alonzo Molina, and Chris Keeney—contain remarkably similar language, with nearly identical descriptions of Landreth's alleged statement: "I'll resolve this right now, I've got a rope in my truck, let's find a tree."

"I was shocked by his statement. I understood him to mean that he would resolve the grievance by hanging the three people who were the subject of the grievance: City Secretary Gonzalez, City Attorney Gwosdz, and myself. I took his statement as a threat and an attempt at intimidation," according to a statement signed by Smith.

Those exact words were also written in signed and notarized statements presented by Gonzalez, Garza, Molina, and Keeney.

Each statement also ended with this sentence, "City Attorney Gwosdz later asked me to write a statement describing these events to the best of my recollection, and by the making of this affidavit, I have done so."

Mayor Pro Tem Elida Castillo provided a markedly different perspective in her statement. While acknowledging the statement was inappropriate, she offered a more nuanced interpretation:

"The chief was discussing how this was the third time his job was in jeopardy, yet we didn't have documentation or evidence that he wasn't doing his job. It was during this time that he mentioned how tired he was and if the city wanted to bring back corporal punishment, there was a tree outside and he had a rope in his truck. If the council wanted to, they could finish the job. Nothing was at this time (sic.) how improper that comment was or any concerns for safety were not immediately expressed. However, after the Chief walked out, Mr. Gwosdz closed the door and mentioned how disgusting that comment was and feared for his safety and that of the staff."

"I spoke up and said that I took it as the Chief was referring to himself. His job had just been on the line and he felt like he was constantly being attacked. I also mentioned I may have missed some that alarmed the others, because I picture the going to his truck to get the rope and handing it over to the council. I didn't get any part of the threat the others felt for their safety because the Chief had been referring to himself, but I can understand how people can feel a certain way especially if they have an already established attitude towards someone."

"Was the Chief's comment inappropriate, yes. Would I have said this? Probably not. Did I feel how frustrated and tired he was? Absolutely. I don't want to disregard or lessen the ways others were feeling, but I did not take the comment in the way they did," Castillo wrote.

In his response to the investigation, Landreth denied threatening anyone and requested the investigation be turned over to the Texas Rangers and District Attorney's Office, even suggesting polygraph tests for all involved parties.

During the March 18 meeting, Landreth filed a grievance alleging the city had failed to release public information to a resident who requested all disciplinary actions against him. A letter written by former Taft City Manager Kandi Hubert, which was part of Landreth's personnel file, was not released to that citizen.

Gwosdz explained to the council that the document was an "Administrative Action and not a Disciplinary one per the public information request," according to Castillo's statement.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION: Taft public officials under investigation for misuse of taxpayer funds

A previous attempt to terminate Landreth's employment failed last month, with council members Keeney and Molina voting to fire him, while Garza and Castillo voted against the motion. It was the third attempt to fire the city's police chief in less than a year.

Landreth was placed on leave without pay in May after he reported possible criminal violations by the City Secretary. He first reported the violations to city officials, including then-City Manager Kandi Hubert, but after nothing was done, he reached out to 6 Investigates.

Keeney made a motion to fire Landreth during a special council meeting in June, with it failing to pass.

Later, Landreth's job was once again on the chopping block amid an ongoing investigation into city spending. In October, a KRIS 6 News investigation revealed that Finance Director had allegedly misappropriated at least $30,000 in public funds. Both officials have been arrested and face multiple felony charges.

The City Council has scheduled a special meeting on April 11, 2025, to discuss the allegations. While it is currently set as an executive session item, Landreth has the right to request a public meeting.