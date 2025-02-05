City of Taft holds discussions on potential $5 million well water project to combat rising rates

TAFT, Tx — The City of Taft began discussions on potential alternative water sources during their council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 amid Stage 3 water restrictions.

City Manager Ryan Smith presented potential cost estimates for the project, which come as increased rates due to the planned Corpus Christi desalination plant loom over neighboring cities.

Taft currently spends $33,000 per month on water, with Smith’s report stating rates could nearly triple over the next five years.

"Not saying we necessarily have to do anything, but it's nice to know what the options are because when you're out of water, there's really no option," Councilmember Chris Keeney told Smith.

Taft, which receives its water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, is considering installing three water wells within city limits as part of the proposed plan. Each well is estimated to cost $1.5 million, with an overall projected budget of $5 million.

The proposal presented to the council recommended the city enter a 15-year certificate of obligation, which would cost $27,800 per month. According to Smith’s proposal, this would be cheaper than the city’s current water expenditures.

However, not all residents in attendance agreed on this course of action. Jerry King, a Taft resident and former mayor told the council about the city's previous history with wells.

"I don't think that the water would be any cheaper or any more available. We currently have a very reliable source of water for the community," King said during public comment. "There's nothing to be gained from taking on this debt.”

Water has been a contentious topic for the City of Taft. As 6 Investigates reported in September, billing issues and abnormal water bills led the team to examine the city’s water meters. A total of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated to replace the city’s outdated meters, but only $73,000 has been used. The location of the remaining funds remains unknown.

In November 2024, Smith issued a State of the City report addressing concerns about irregular billing.

“Many people have been consistently underbilled for over a year,” Smith said at the time. “We have also found many water leaks that have been masked by the underbilling.”

The council made no decision on if they would move forward with the well water project, however they did express interest in continuing the discussions at a later date.

