CC Water looks into additional water sources for region

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since implementing Stage 3 Water Restrictions nearly one month ago, the City of Corpus Christi has continued searching for additional water sources for customers in the meantime. City leaders believe these options could bring about short-term solutions ahead of the approved seawater desalination plant, which is expected to be built in late 2028.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer, Drew Molly, about several alternatives the city is discussing.

“Those kinds of options that we have available that’s going to help us be more resilient in terms of getting us to a place where, hopefully, we don’t have to ask our community to curtail their water use," Molly mentioned.

City leaders have been looking into additional water options since early fall when we were still under Stage 2 Water Restrictions.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the City of Corpus Christi released an update outlining what they plan to implement. One option that has been discussed extensively is expanding the capacity of the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

“The pipeline was designed to be able to handle up to 75 million gallons a day," Molly said. "In the next couple months, we’re actually implementing projects to safely provide the whole amount of water, the 75 million gallons a day down that pipeline corridor.”

Several engineering projects are now in place that will allow the city to potentially bring an additional 20 million gallons of water a day through the pipeline as early as April.

The city also wants to look into groundwater sources from the Nueces River and provide effluent water, also known as as Type 2 reclaimed water, to residential customers. Treated effluent is already being used by commercial businesses, such as landscape companies, golf courses and even outdoor athletic facilities.

According to a press releaseissued by the city, Corpus Christi’s Parks and Recreation Department uses effluent water to irrigate over 700 trees throughout the city and other landscaped areas. In the process of making effluent water available to residential customers, the city is hoping to eliminate subscription fees, so it's free with no charge.

“As communities continue to deal with water scarcity issues, it’s a very reliable supply of water. In our community, it’s about 25 to 30 million gallons a day," Molly added.

Plastic manufacturer CC Polymers is also working to construct their own private desalination plant at its site off Joe Fulton International Trade Corridor. The company currently has the permit to operate the facility. The city said once the plant is built, it could provide at least 9.4 million gallons of water per day.

There are other questions many of you would like to know, including how much these additional water sources will cost and when they will become reality.

KRIS 6 News plans to speak with Corpus Christi Water again to get updates on their plan.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.