PREPARE: City of Corpus Christi sets mandatory Stage 3 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant to provide details regarding Stage 3 water restrictions.

Once Stage 3 is declared for the city of Corpus Christi, all citizens should reduce their water consumption, but what exactly does that entail?

The city of Corpus Christi has released its webpage 'Prepare for Stage 3', which includes all the details about Stage 3 water restrictions.

We have also listed some answers to the most critical questions who may have about entering Stage 3 Water Restrictions:

What is Stage 3?

Stage 3 of Water Restrictions happens when the combined levels for the City of Corpus Christi’s primary western water sources (Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoirs) are at 19.9% capacity.

"Under Section 5 of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, the authority to declare Stage 3 water restrictions lies with the City Manager when combined lake levels drop below 20%," stated city officials.

Does Drought Status Stage 3 mean water restrictions for everyday citizens?

Stage 3 means we must pause outdoor water use to protect our water supply. This includes temporarily stopping lawn watering, at-home car washing, and operating decorative fountains. However, city officials say indoor water use like showering, laundry, and dishes can continue as normal.

Can I water my lawn during Stage 3?

No, unessential watering of your lawn is prohibited. Citations for not following Stage 3 water restrictions will be issued and could result in fines of up to $500 per violation per day. Enforcement includes nights and weekends. For the remainder of December, warnings will be issued as needed to those not adhering to required water restrictions. Citations will begin on January 1, 2025. During Stage 2 of Water Restrictions, citizens were still able to water their lawns with a hand-held nozzle on their water hose, BUT NOT IN STAGE 3.

Citizens are encouraged to purchase a rain barrel to water their grass and landscaping. The City of Corpus Christi has rain barrels for sale Monday through Friday at City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street, at Central Cashiering. The price is $47 each plus tax. You can take your receipt to the warehouse on Civitan Drive for pickup. The warehouse is closed from noon to 1:00 for lunch.

Please see below for rain barrel information, a pickup map, and purchase eligibility. Each household is limited to two rain barrels. If you have questions, please email cctxwater@cctexas.com.

Can I shower daily?

Yes, you may shower as normal. City officials suggest taking shorter showers. A 5-minute shower instead of a 10-minute shower saves 12.5 gallons of water.

Can I wash my clothes?

Yes. City officials say to wash full loads of clothes because you can save 3,400 gallons of water when the washing machine is full.

Can I brush my teeth?

Yes. City officials say you may brush your teeth as frequently as you want, but you should turn off the water when brushing. Turning off the water can save 220 gallons of water per week per family.

Who does Stage 3 water restrictions apply to?

Restrictions apply to all City of Corpus Christi residents, including homeowners, apartment buildings, city facilities, commercial businesses, and industry.

Will I be billed a surcharge on my water bill?

No. There are no active surcharges for water usage.

Can I water my home's foundation?

Yes. Foundation watering to maintain structural integrity is permitted only on the designated Stage 2 watering day shown in this calendar. You must use a 5-gallon bucket or smaller, a hand-held hose with a shut-off nozzle, or a drip irrigation system.

Can I fill my pool at my house?

Yes, filling pools is permitted at this time to maintain equipment operations. Residents are encouraged to cover pools as often as possible to prevent evaporation.

Are there exceptions to the restrictions?

Residents under water restrictions can apply for temporary variances. Applications are available at cctexas.com/conserve and can be submitted electronically or in person. Each request is carefully evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

What is grey water, and can I use it?

Grey water is water that has already been used, typically produced from washing machines, bathtubs, or sinks. It is not suitable for drinking. There are no restrictions on the use of grey water.

What if I have a water well or an aerobic septic system?

Irrigation with water wells or aerobic septic systems is exempt from water restrictions. Visit cctexas.com/conserveand click on Request for Exemptions.​​

Do industrial customers have to follow Stage 3 water restrictions?

Yes. Industry and commercial businesses must follow the same guidelines as residents.

What if Corpus Christi Water is not my water provider?

If you use a water provider or live in a city listed below, don't hesitate to get in touch with your water provider for Stage 3 watering updates:

Nueces County Water Control District #4, San Patricio Municipal Water District, South Texas Water Authority, Violet Water Corporation, Agua Dulce, Alice, Aransas Pass, Beeville, Bishop, Corpus Christi, Driscoll, Fulton, Gregory, Ingleside, Kingsville, Mathis, Odem, Port Aransas, Portland, Riviera, Rockport, and Taft.

Can my business still operate as normal during Stage 3?

Yes, most indoor business operations can continue as normal. Stage 3 primarily affects outdoor water use.

What if my business requires outdoor water use?

Contact the City's Water Resource Hotline at 361-826-1600 to discuss your specific business needs. Some businesses may qualify for a temporary exemption based on their operations.

What changes do restaurants need to make?

Restaurants are encouraged to serve water upon request and post water conservation notices. Normal kitchen operations can continue, though.

How does stage 3 affect my commercial landscaping?

All landscape irrigation must be paused. City officials say to consider posting signs to inform customers about brown grass due to drought conditions.

Irrigation is when you use large sprinklers to water large areas of grass. People who own landscaping businesses should contact city officials if they have more questions.

Can my pool service business continue operations?

Yes, pool service businesses can continue. Filling and maintaining pools are allowed for equipment maintenance. Encourage clients to use pool covers to reduce evaporation.

Are commercial car washes affected?

Commercial car washes can continue operating as usual because they typically use recycled water systems.