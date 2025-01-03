What are the rules during Stage 3 Water Restrictions? CC Water answers your questions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As the new year begins, so does the City of Corpus Christi's enforcement of Stage 3 Water Restrictions. Many are asking if they can run their faucets, wash their clothes, or water their plants.

Residents across the city are still adjusting to those restrictions after they went into effect on December 16. As of January 1, workers in the Corpus Christi Water Department or Development Services have started issuing citations to any violators.

Citations come with a fine of up to $500.

"We've been more in the education business, making sure everybody knows the rules," City Manager, Peter Zanoni said. "We were issuing them, we do have people out around the clock, really every day of the week making sure people are following the rules."

Stage 3 water restrictions prohibit non-essential watering.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, spoke with some neighbors around the city. Some didn't want to go on camera, but many are curious to know if they need to change how they shower, do laundry, or wash dishes. The answer is no!

But, Esteban Ramos, with the City of Corpus Christi's Water Department, said neighbors can not water their lawns, wash their cars outdoors, or operate decorative fountains.

"Also, we've received questions, obviously, from 'Okay, I have a garden, I have a vegetable garden, you have a herb garden, can I water that? Yes," Ramos said.

For boat lovers, there are rules to adhere to.

"The washing of a motor vehicle or a boat is prohibited under Stage 3, but if you're rinsing it off, okay," Ramos said.

Irrigation with water wells or aerobic septic systems are exempt from water restrictions. Car wash businesses are also exempt from water restrictions. Local indoor businesses can also operate as normal.

But if your business requires outdoor water, you're asked to call the City's Water Resource Hotline at 361-826-1600. Residents can also use grey water, which has already been used. It's typically produced from washing machines, bathtubs, or sinks. It is not suitable for drinking. There are no restrictions on using grey water.

You can water your foundation to maintain its structural integrity but you can only do so on specific watering days. You must use a 5-gallon bucket or smaller, a hand-held hose with a shut-off nozzle, or a drip irrigation system.

If you believe there should be an exception, you can apply for temporary variances or exemptions on the city's website. You may also be able to appeal your citation through the municipal court.

City leaders want you to report any violations you see or ask questions by calling 311.

