INVESTIGATION: Taft water meter project

TAFT, Tx — Residents of Taft have been speaking out about abnormal water bills over the last few months.

While billing issues have been addressed, residents asked KRIS 6 News to investigate why new water meters, approved by the Taft City Council last year, were never installed.

As 6 Investigates began working to get this question answered, it only resulted in more questions.

During an analysis of Taft City Council meeting agendas and minutes from 2023, 6 Investigates found the City Council allocated just over $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase nearly 1,500 new water meters in June 2023.

"It's free money. Completely free to residents of Taft. These water meters are completely free to the residents of Taft," Former Taft City Manager William Linn told the council during that June meeting.

At a July 2023 council meeting, Linn reported the city had received one bid for water meters costing $492,120 and that installation of these meters would take two to three months.

The council approved the purchase and installation of these meters, paid for with previously allocated ARPA funds, according to meeting minutes.

6 Investigates found that over a year later, these meters were never purchased or installed.

Instead, in April 2024, the city council approved the purchase of 200 water meters at a cost of $73,000.

6 Investigates filed a Public Information Request in August and has not yet received all of the items requested. KRIS 6 News has filed a complaint with the Texas Attorney General alleging violations of the Public Information Act.

After reviewing the records the city did release, 6 Investigates asked City Manager Ryan Smith what happened to the remaining $427,000 in ARPA funds. He never responded, despite repeated requests.

KRIS 6 News also requested an in-person interview with Smith to get answers about this water meter project.

Smith declined that request, citing an ordinance that prohibits him from conducting in-person media interviews.That ordinance restricts the media's ability to provide answers to the public.

6 Investigates reached out to every member of the Taft City Council. We asked them if they support this ordinance, or would make changes to it. No council member responded.

Wednesday, the Attorney General informed the city that it must respond to our complaint within 10 business days.

