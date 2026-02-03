City of Sinton says Evangeline protests aim to protect residents’ water, not block region

SINTON, Texas — The City of Sinton has formally filed protests against groundwater permits tied to the proposed Evangeline water project, a move city leaders say is aimed at protecting local water supplies, not blocking water access for the region.

Sinton City Manager John Hobson confirmed the protests were filed through the city’s attorney earlier this week and target 22 drilling permits and one transport permit associated with the project.

“The simple answer is we’re doing the same thing the City of Corpus Christi is doing,” Hobson told KRIS 6 News. “We’re protecting the rights of our residents to have water, just as Corpus is doing.”

The Evangeline project is part of Corpus Christi’s long-term water strategy and would pump groundwater from the Evangeline Aquifer in San Patricio County for municipal use.

The project would initially produce up to 12 million gallons per day, with the option to double that amount if additional wells and infrastructure are approved.

Hobson said Sinton’s concerns center on what he described as heavy, largely unregulated groundwater extraction and the potential long-term impacts on the aquifer. "We’re not protesting to deny access to water to the region,” Hobson said. “We’re trying to balance out the extraction of groundwater in our area, which right now is tilted toward heavy extraction.”

Corpus Christi officials have previously said they are working with surrounding communities and have hosted multiple public meetings in San Patricio County to discuss Evangeline. Hobson acknowledged that Corpus has offered Sinton an interlocal agreement, but said it does not yet address all of the city’s concerns.

Corpus Christi leaders have emphasized that Evangeline is a key component of securing additional water supply before potential curtailment later this year. Hobson said Sinton is not part of that curtailment issue and remains focused on safeguarding its own water resources.

“This is an issue that has been going on for years,” Hobson said. “Our focus is the unregulated extraction of groundwater, not Corpus Christi’s curtailment.”

Despite the protests, Hobson said Sinton remains open to continued discussions with Corpus Christi. “We’re still working with Corpus on trying to come up with an interlocal agreement,” he said. “But our first concern is water for our residents.”

“We’re doing everything we can to protect your water. To make sure that when you turn your faucet on, you’ll have good quality water at the quantity and quality you expect.”

The Groundwater Conservation District board is expected to take up the matter at its meeting scheduled for Friday, where members will determine next steps.

