Protests filed against Evangeline groundwater permits, jeopardizing project timeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Formal protests have been filed against key groundwater permits tied to the proposed Evangeline project, a move that puts the project’s construction timeline in serious doubt.

According to documents shared with KRIS 6 News, the City of Sinton and St. Paul Water Supply Corporation have each formally protested Evangeline drilling and transport permit applications filed with the local Groundwater Conservation District.

The protests were circulated late Thursday night after the seller’s attorney notified parties involved that the Groundwater Conservation District’s general counsel had forwarded more than a dozen emails distributing the separate protest filings submitted on behalf of the two entities.

What the project involves

The Evangeline project centers on pumping groundwater from the Evangeline Aquifer and transporting it for municipal use as part of a long-term water supply strategy. Initially, it would produce 12 million gallons of water a day (mgd), with the option to double to 24 if additional wells and infrastructure are approved.

To secure the groundwater rights alone, the city approved a $169 milllion purchase agreement with Evangeline Laguna LP covering rights to millions of gallons per day of aquifer water. City leaders have acknowledged the total project costs could be significantly higher once all infrastructure, treatment needs, pipeline and integration with existing systems are included. One city report has estimated the comprehensive cost at $840 million.

City leaders have previously described Evangeline as a future supplement to existing surface water supplies during drought conditions. However, large-scale groundwater pumping has raised concerns among neighboring cities and water supply corporations about potential impacts to regional well levels and long-term groundwater availability.

Why the protests matter

Once a formal protest is filed, groundwater permits are no longer considered routine administrative approvals.

Instead, the applications must be reviewed by the Groundwater Conservation District board and may require additional hearings or legal proceedings. That process can take weeks or months — meaning the project cannot legally proceed with drilling or groundwater transport under its previously discussed construction timeline.

In effect, the filing of protests closes the window for the project to remain on its original schedule while the permitting process plays out.

Groundwater Conservation District rules require permit protests to be resolved before drilling or transport can be authorized.

What happens next

The Groundwater Conservation District board is expected to take up the matter at its meeting scheduled for Friday. Board members will determine next steps, which could include additional hearings, mediation, or further delays in permit consideration.

KRIS 6 News will continue tracking the Evangeline project and what these developments could mean for future water planning across the Coastal Bend.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!