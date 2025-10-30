San Patricio County residents and city officials respond to Gregory Mill Fire

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Communities across San Patricio County are offering support and recalling as crews continue to battle the Mill fire in Gregory.

The fire, which burned approximately 13.8 acres, prompted a multi-agency response and stirred difficult memories for residents in nearby Sinton.

Just six months ago, two separate fires tore through 17 homes and burned over 700 acres in that community.

“It was pretty much a tragedy. A lot of people lost their homes,” said Sinton resident Mark Smith.

At the scene of the Gregory fire, crews from across the county worked together, including departments from Sinton, Taft, Ingleside and others.

“Reach out to your community. That's about the only thing I could say,” Smith added. “That's what happened here. A lot of people reached out and helped the people that needed the help.”

Officials from neighboring cities have also voiced their solidarity. Sinton Mayor Mary Spiedel posted a statement on Facebook, writing:

"The City of Sinton stands firmly alongside the City of Gregory during this period of immense challenge caused by the Mill fire. We understand firsthand the overwhelming stress and difficulty this situation has brought to your community. Please know that we are here for you, just down the road, ready to offer our help and support whenever it is needed.



We express our deepest gratitude to all the volunteer fire responders who have bravely stepped forward, as well as the various agencies that have come to assist. Organizations such as TDEM, the Red Cross, TIFMAS, and EMTF have provided, and will continue to provide invaluable assistance throughout this demanding time of response and recovery.



We stand with you and remain committed to supporting our neighbors as we navigate these difficult circumstances together." Sinton Mayor Mary Speidel

Similarly, the City of Taft issued a response, stating:

"The City of Taft extends its heartfelt support to our neighbors in Gregory during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the residents affected by the recent fire and all those working to recover and rebuild.



The City of Taft is grateful for the dedication of our own first responders, whose professionalism and commitment allowed them to assist the City of Gregory during this emergency. Their efforts, along with those of other regional departments, demonstrate the power of collaboration and service.



This was a true multi-agency response, with support from local departments across the Coastal Bend as well as TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) and EMTF (Emergency Medical Task Force) resources. We extend our deepest appreciation to every crew member and agency that answered the call to protect lives and property.



In times of need, we stand together. Taft remains committed to supporting our local neighbors and working hand-in-hand to strengthen our region through unity, service, and shared purpose." City of Taft

The fire’s proximity has also been noted by residents in other parts of the county. Delia and Alicia Rodriguez, who live in Odem, said they don’t live far from a cotton gin themselves.

“You know, it's close to town, so it's right there just a street away from us,” said Delia Rodriguez. “I feel sorry for them (Gregory), especially for the farmers. They're having a hard time as it is.”

Alicia Rodriguez shared concerns for those affected, reflecting on the previous fires in Sinton. “And I, I just hope that they have some kind of insurance. It's, it's very sad,” she said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.