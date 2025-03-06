SINTON FIRES: Investigators determine what started Tuesday's devastating fires

SINTON, Tx — Fire investigators have determined what sparked Tuesday's fires that ripped through Sinton.

San Patricio County Emergency Management Coordinator and Sinton Fire Marshal Scott Marion told KRIS 6 News Thursday morning that a downed power line from the electrical grid started the Welder fire, which eventually destroyed 17 homes and damaged 20 others. So far, that fire has burned 82 acres of land.

Marion also said they believe somebody going down a feeder road and possibly flicking a cigarette out the window caused the Railway fire near Steel Dynamics. As of Thursday morning, that fire has destroyed 718 acres of land.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service's latest report, both fires are 95-percent contained.

Meanwhile, displaced residents are staying at the San Patricio County Civic Center at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds at 219 West Fifth Street. It will remain open through Friday at 5 p.m.