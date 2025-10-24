G-P ISD prepares to welcome students to new all-purpose facility

PORTLAND, Texas — On Saturday, Gregory-Portland ISD plans to welcome students and faculty to the new George W. Harris Field House and all-purpose facility after three years of voting and construction.

The project is part of the $176 million school bond proposition approved by voters in May 2023. The district officially broke ground on the project that November.

“There’s not one like this,” G-P Athletic Director Brent Davis told KRIS 6 News. “There’s not gonna be one like it anywhere as far as high schools go, and we built it with that in mind. We built it for the future.”

The facility includes a 120-yard turf field with a regulation soccer field, a 9,000-square-foot weight room, an observation deck overlooking Ray Akins Stadium, other spaces dedicated to each sport offered by the district and much more.

However, the facility will serve not only student-athletes but the entire student body.

“We have students who have different goals in life and different expectations,” G-P High School Principal Liz Schubert explained. “Things that they want to do above and beyond high school, and this facility is going to be able to meet those needs.”

The 9,000 square foot weight room at Gregory-Portland ISD's new all-purpose facility.

Schubert said Student Council will be the first student group to use the facility on Monday. Other groups will be able to reserve rooms when needed. “We’re a well-oiled machine here at Gregory-Portland,” Schubert told KRIS 6.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility will be held at 4600 Wildcat Drive in Portland, Texas, on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

