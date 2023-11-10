GPISD breaks ground on brand new All-Purpose Practice Facility, Fieldhouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland Independent School District (GPISD) is entering a new era for all of their athletics programs.

On Wednesday, GPISD hosted a groundbreaking ceremony and pep rally celebrating the opening of their brand new two-story All-Purpose Practice Facility/Fieldhouse, which will be 153,000 sq. feet, and baseball and softball fields at Gregory-Portland High School.

photo provided by KRIS 6 News GPISD new fieldhouse rendering aerial rendering

The project was founded through the passing of the$176M school bond proposition GPISD passed in May and is set to be constructed near Ray Atkins Wildcat Stadium.

"We're excited because these spaces will provide access and opportunity for all of these students," GP Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos said. "We know there's such a direct correlation between kids who participate in fine arts, athletics, extracurriculars and success in their academics."

Photo provided by KRIS 6 News GPISD new fieldhouse rendering

The Fieldhouse facility will include a weight room, film room, and 120-yard synthetic turf field, dedicated band storage, bullpens, two batting cages and more. Alongside their new fine arts complex. Plus a new softball and baseball field will be built next to the facility.

"It's needed badly. With all of the bad weather conditions and everything it would be a great add," GP junior offensive lineman Tyron Schmidt said.

The project is expected to finish in about 18 months and the recent bond passes did not increase the tax rate. The All Purpose Practice Facility was funded as part of the 2020 bond and will be constructed near Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.

For a full rendering of the All-Purpose Practice Facility, click here for the video.

