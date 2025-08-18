KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District has named Dr. Luz Martinez as the superintendent. She aims to lead the district in a new direction and tackle its current challenges head-on.

"We are designated as an F district, we're not discouraged, we know the reality," Dr. Martinez said.

The Kingsville ISD board appointed Martinez on Monday, and she's already clear about the obstacles ahead and her approach to addressing them.

New superintendent aims to improve Kingsville ISD's academic standing

"My goal as a superintendent is to ensure that I strengthen what is happening in the classrooms that I support the teachers that I build the leadership acumen of our campus principals and assistant principals," Dr. Martinez said.

Dr. Martinez emphasized that curriculum, instruction, and assessment need to be aligned to help the district improve academically.

"What we are testing the students on is what we're teaching them on at the same level of rigorous, specificity that the TEKS call for," Dr. Martinez said.

Some parents have raised concerns about past issues, including missing PTO funds that reportedly prevented Harrel Elementary from getting a playground. When asked about these lingering problems, Dr. Martinez took ownership.

"Whether they happened in the past, they're in my corner now, they're my responsibility, and I take that responsibility seriously, and so I'll do my best to ensure that we find solutions to all of those issues," Dr. Martinez said.

Dr. Martinez said parents with concerns to reach out directly to her and the district.

"We know our students can do better, and it's our responsibility as the adults to ensure that every single student receives the quality of instruction that they are entitled to," Dr. Martinez said.

