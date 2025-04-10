Kingsville ISD releases a statement regarding Harrel Elementary PTO Funds

Kingsville community questions mismanagement of playground funds

Since last week, many Kingsville residents have asked the school district for answers and solutions regarding the misuse of Harrel's Elementary PTO funds. Now, the district has given residents some information.

Kingsville ISD posted a press release written by Superintendent Dr. Cecilia Cissy Reynolds Perez addressing what's to happen going forward regarding the playground, funds, and involvement of law enforcement:

Dear Harrel Elementary School Community,



This letter is an update about the audit being conducted on the Harrel Elementary PTO:



While the Harrel PTO is a separate entity from the school district, KISD Finance Department stepped in to conduct an audit. In a continued effort of transparency, KISD has also secured an outside auditor from the ESC2 to complete an additional audit.



Results of both audits will be forwarded to legal authorities to provide guidance on next steps.



As a result of holding several meetings with the Harrel PTO Officers, the KISD Finance Department has concluded and recommended to the KISD superintendent that it is in the best interest of the Harrel Elementary community to dissolve the 2025 Harrel PTO effective today.



As previously stated, while the Harrel PTO is a separate entity from KISD, the Harrel PTO has been directed by KISD to submit a cashier's check of the remaining funds of $7,583.64 as a donation to the KISD Harrel Elementary School campus budget within 24 hours. The funds will be specifically allocated to the Harrel Elementary School Playground account.



Further action will be dependent on the results of both audits and guidance from the KISD legal firm and legal authorities.



A copy of the audits will be available for viewing once the investigation is completed.



Furthermore, the plans for creating a new playground at Harrel or any other campus are not and shall not be the responsibility of any PTO. Those plans are to be conducted by the KISD Campus Principal, KISD CFO & KISD Superintendent with the support of community volunteers. KISD protocol is to ensure that all legal procedures are met during construction



Dr. Cecilia Cissy Reynolds Perez

