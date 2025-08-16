Kingsville ISD receives 'F' rating from TEA for the 2024-2025 school year

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Education Agency has given Kingsville Independent School District an ‘F’ rating for the 2024-2025 school year, marking another year of low performance for the district.

The district received an overall score of 59 out of 100, according to the TEA's accountability ratings released Friday, August 15.

The following is the overall performance details for the 2024-2025 year:

Student Achievement: 59/100 and an ‘F’ rating

School Progress: 63/100 and a ‘D’ rating

Closing the Gaps: 52/100 and an ‘F’ rating

KRIS 6 News reached out to Kingsville school leaders for an interview, but a spokesperson said no one was available and instead provided a statement.

"This rating highlights the challenges we face and the urgent work ahead. Our students deserve better, and we are committed to delivering better for them," the statement read in part.

This continues a troubling trend for KISD, which received a ‘D’ rating one year prior. In 2023, they received an 'F,' meaning the district has now received low ratings from the TEA for three consecutive years.

Parents in the community expressed their concerns when asked about the results on social media.

"It's not the teachers entirely, it's the district administration and partly on the parents. I'll say it. Might be an uncomfortable truth, but when kids aren't supported and held accountable by their parents or raised by a relative, you get kids that act up and aren't into education. Nobody is perfect, but the district admin could be run way better," Mark Colley wrote via Facebook.

Some parents noted they hope changes will come with new leadership at KISD.

Dr. Luz Martinez is currently serving as the district's interim superintendent. The board is expected to appoint her as the district's permanent superintendent on Monday.

"As superintendent, my priority is to build the instructional leadership of our principals, strengthen teaching through targeted support and coaching, and foster a positive, thriving school culture," Dr. Martinez wrote.

Click here to see the statement KISD gave to KRIS 6 News.

The TEA measures how much students are learning to be ready for the next grade level and if the district has prepared them for life after high school.

Click here to see KISD full TEA report from 2024-2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

