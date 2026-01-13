San Diego ISD to hold public hearing on multi-purpose facility frame collapse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More than six weeks after a multi-use facility under construction collapsed at San Diego High School, district officials will hold a public hearing Wednesday to address the structural failure.

The $3.8 million facility is part of projects funded by the May 2024 bond election.

The unfinished facility's frame collapsed on November 29, just four days before its construction deadline and after nine months of work. Neighbors in the small Duval County community heard a loud boom when the structure came crashing down. No injuries were reported.

Since then, Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino has been investigating the frame collapse and documenting the district's response.

San Diego ISD building collapse: Contractor warned of problems for months before collapse

Public records obtained by KRIS 6 News revealed that Pentagon Services, the contractor hired to complete the project, had notified the district about delays related to weather for months. Email communications showed the construction site was described as "entirely too wet to maneuver" in June, and by September, the contractor reported 53 rain days since the project began in February.

In a statement in December shared to Facebook, the district referred to the frame collapse as a "construction setback" and "construction incident," stating the cause "has not been determined" and remains under investigation by the contractor, architects, and engineers.

Wednesday's public hearing will include three presentations.



Pentagon Services will present findings on the cause of the frame collapse and provide an insurance update

Munoz Engineering will discuss the concrete repair plan

Pentagon Services will outline next steps and provide a projected timeline for moving forward

The district has said it "remains fully committed to completing the Multi-Purpose Facility and is actively working toward a revised timeline that prioritizes safety, quality, and fiscal responsibility."

Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino, who has been covering this story since the frame collapse, will be at Wednesday's meeting to get answers to questions that have remained unanswered for more than a month.

The public hearing is at the San Diego ISD board room at 609 West Labbe Avenue on Wednesday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m.

