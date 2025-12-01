A multi-use facility under construction at San Diego High School collapsed Saturday, Nov. 29, after just nine months of construction, prompting concerns from neighbors and an investigation by the school district.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom when the structure collapsed, and many took to social media to express their concerns. The facility was part of projects funded by the May 2024 bond election.

"I don't know why it happened. It couldn't just malfunction; something could've malfunctioned," said Elias Bueno, a San Diego resident who lives about two blocks from the high school.

San Diego ISD's school facility collapses after nine months of construction

Bueno noted that weather conditions may have played a role in the collapse, but he's not a meteorologist.

"It was windy. Yeah. But I don't know if that would affect it. You know, they didn't have a roof on it yet," Bueno said.

Many residents expressed frustration about the financial implications of the collapse on Facebook.

"I'm just sorry that it happened cause it's going to be more money that the school's going to spend," Bueno said.

The school district released a statement addressing the incident, saying officials will ensure that architects, engineers and contractors provide all information to explain what caused the collapse. The district also confirmed that staff will immediately collaborate with the contractor to barricade the perimeter of the work site to ensure student safety.

Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena declined to provide an on-camera interview about the matter. However, he did confirm that engineers, contractors and insurance representatives will be on site throughout the week to assess the damage and determine next steps.

No injuries were reported in connection with the collapse.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.